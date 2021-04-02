Brokerages Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. 13,032,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,368,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

