Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the highest is $1.11. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.56. 178,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,180. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $82.78. ASGN has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

