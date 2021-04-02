Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.55. Chegg posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHGG. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -441.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89. Chegg has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 413,954 shares of company stock worth $40,137,769. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth $105,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

