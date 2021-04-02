Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will post $1.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.60 billion. Constellium posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CSTM opened at $14.88 on Friday. Constellium has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

