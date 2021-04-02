Brokerages Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($6.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ FBRX traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.07. The company had a trading volume of 258,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $433.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $893,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 55,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Forte Biosciences by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

