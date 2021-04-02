Brokerages Anticipate HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). HEXO posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.37.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 183,933 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEXO during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 139,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HEXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEXO opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $794.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. HEXO has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

