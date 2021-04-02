Brokerages Anticipate Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Industrias Bachoco’s earnings. Industrias Bachoco reported earnings of $1.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Industrias Bachoco.

Get Industrias Bachoco alerts:

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.64 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Industrias Bachoco during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 121,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBA opened at $39.60 on Friday. Industrias Bachoco has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.85.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed, and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Bachoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Bachoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.