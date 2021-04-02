Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.29. Kennametal posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In related news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal during the third quarter worth $163,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSE KMT traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 434,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,821. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

