Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Lannett reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:LCI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $5.74. 514,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,291. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lannett by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,637 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 119.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lannett by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lannett by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 570,677 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

