Brokerages Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.18. Repay posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Repay had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPAY. Citigroup began coverage on Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repay from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Repay has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

In other news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 684.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 610,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPAY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. Repay has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $28.42.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

