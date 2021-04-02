Brokerages Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.69 Million

Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $827.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $835.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $824.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $871.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

SBH stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

