Brokerages Anticipate Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Sterling Bancorp reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,350%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. 5,537,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,640. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.