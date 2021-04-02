Brokerages Expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.19 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to announce sales of $66.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.65 million and the highest is $68.59 million. Ambarella posted sales of $54.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year sales of $271.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $300.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $317.11 million, with estimates ranging from $289.42 million to $377.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

Shares of AMBA opened at $105.23 on Friday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $137.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total transaction of $929,445.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710 over the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after buying an additional 783,874 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 577,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,016,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,459,000 after purchasing an additional 88,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ambarella by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 341,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 253,802 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

