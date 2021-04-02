Brokerages Expect Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Annaly Capital Management reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,349,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,032,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,368,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

