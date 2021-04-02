Brokerages Expect Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Flowserve reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

