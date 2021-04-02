Brokerages Expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.02). Lannett posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lannett by 19.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 570,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lannett by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 186,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lannett by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after buying an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 88,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $5.74. 514,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,291. Lannett has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.