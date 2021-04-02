Brokerages Expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:MPW traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,518,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,347,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 50.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 786,137 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

