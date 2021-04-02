Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.10. Newmont reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $5.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,514,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.98. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,828.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,761,347. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 63,497 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $42,403,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $12,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

