Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. PROS posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76. PROS has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 1.92.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,548,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $45,301.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PROS by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PROS by 6.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 14.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

