Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. TE Connectivity reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TEL. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 636,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $73,724,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.79. 1,149,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $57.53 and a 1-year high of $136.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

