Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Manitowoc posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 376,390 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTW stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.61. 235,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,907. The stock has a market cap of $714.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

