Brokerages Expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) will post $510,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $420,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year sales of $3.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $6.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $49.83 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $121.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%.

VBIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VBI Vaccines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 529.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,560,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609,465 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,175,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 948,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 886,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,635,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 635,185 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.50 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.14.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

