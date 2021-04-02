Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kimberly-Clark Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Kimberly-Clark in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $124.19 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.17.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

