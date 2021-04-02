Brokers Issue Forecasts for Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.74) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.06). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $64.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAT. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,743.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $448,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,308 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,040 over the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

