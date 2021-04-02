Brokers Issue Forecasts for Wingstop Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price target on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Wingstop stock opened at $135.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.49, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

