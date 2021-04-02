Brokers Offer Predictions for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.54). SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.76) EPS.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $526.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,816,000 after acquiring an additional 314,497 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 616,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 314,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 511,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 117,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 95,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.