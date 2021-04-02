Brokers Offer Predictions for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $39.96 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 26.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 23,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

