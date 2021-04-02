Brokers Offer Predictions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $397.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,001.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCTX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

