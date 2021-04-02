Brokers Set Expectations for Community Bankers Trust Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Bankers Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Stephens lowered Community Bankers Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ESXB opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. Community Bankers Trust has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,258,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 44,162 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 596,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 189,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 361,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter.

In other Community Bankers Trust news, EVP William E. Saunders, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Community Bankers Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,565.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,910 shares of company stock valued at $76,030.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

