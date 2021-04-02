Brokers Set Expectations for Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HKMPF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Peel Hunt cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

