Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,220.01 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.