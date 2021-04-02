Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
BPYU stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.
About Brookfield Property REIT
Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.
