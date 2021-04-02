Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Short Interest Down 15.5% in March

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 2,510,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 775,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

BPYU stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Brookfield Property REIT has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,850,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Property REIT

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.