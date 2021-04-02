Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:RA)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of RA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 382,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,796. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19.

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

