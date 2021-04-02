Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Declares $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.74. 382,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,796. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.