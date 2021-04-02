Brookline Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookline Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.05 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.82 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darryl J. Fess sold 7,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 44,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

