BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.11. BRP posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $87.36. The company had a trading volume of 100,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,999. BRP has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BRP by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BRP by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in BRP by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 201,350 shares during the period. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

