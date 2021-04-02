BSCView (BSCV) Price Hits $0.28 on Top Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BSCView has traded up 9% against the US dollar. BSCView has a market cap of $3.22 million and $543,589.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00284279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.40 or 0.00740310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010197 BTC.

BSCView Coin Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,627,149 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BSCView should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

