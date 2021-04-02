BTC Lite Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded up 61.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, BTC Lite has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. One BTC Lite coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BTC Lite has a market cap of $89,145.58 and $38.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00054774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00019841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 734.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00673364 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028564 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a coin. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 coins. BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Lite is a bitcoin improvement built on Ethereum blockchain that inherited most of the robust features of bitcoin. The BTC Lite transactions get confirmed within 1 to 3 minutes combined with low transaction fees and the average block time is 15s. “

BTC Lite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTC Lite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTC Lite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

