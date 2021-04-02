BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.69 million and $25,244.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00053219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00674984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00028253 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,336 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

