Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Bumble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bumble from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.72.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham acquired 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.