Burger Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $283.79 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for about $5.68 or 0.00009608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $68.36 million and approximately $283.79 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00066383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.31 or 0.00281123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00090629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.00736059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,401,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,026,770 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

