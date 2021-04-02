Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Business Credit Alliance Chain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $12,222.53 and $261.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Business Credit Alliance Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00054196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00020349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 765.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.47 or 0.00669540 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028725 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Token Profile

BCAC is a token. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,674,437 tokens. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Business Credit Alliance Chain is www.bcachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

Buying and Selling Business Credit Alliance Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Alliance Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Alliance Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Business Credit Alliance Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Business Credit Alliance Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Business Credit Alliance Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.