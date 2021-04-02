BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the February 28th total of 485,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $66.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $66.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,073.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $211,727 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 517.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

