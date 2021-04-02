Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BY shares. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BY stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.