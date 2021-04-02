Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Byline Bancorp worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 16,351.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129,011 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 253.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BY shares. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $147,892.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

BY stock opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $825.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $73.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

