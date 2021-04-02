Bytecoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $176,506.00 (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $134.39 million and approximately $176,506.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.03 or 0.00433848 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

