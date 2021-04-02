Bytecoin (BCN) Trading Up 21.7% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a market cap of $126.37 million and $265,540.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.00432431 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Bytecoin

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

