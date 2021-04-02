Bytom (BTM) Trading 78.6% Higher Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $255.11 million and $91.39 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00355348 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000829 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002380 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,667,088,675 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,803,744 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

