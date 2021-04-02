Bytom Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100.12 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $230.30 million and $100.12 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded up 66.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $205.73 or 0.00344488 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002379 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,666,949,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,664,732 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

