Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,934,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 462,282 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $47,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 380,747 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 166,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,371 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after buying an additional 1,132,649 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,236,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 104,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,583,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $42,060,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COG. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Shares of COG stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

