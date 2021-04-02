CACHE Gold Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Million (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $55.89 or 0.00094453 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.89 million and $101,478.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00053716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00020272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,074.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00674923 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028293 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CGT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 52,895 coins and its circulating supply is 51,642 coins. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold . CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

